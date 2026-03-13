Back to overview

Welsh Government Backs Marine Power Systems’ Floating Wind Tech with GBP 8 Million

Technology
March 13, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

The Welsh government has invested GBP 8 million (approximately EUR 9.4 million) in Marine Power Systems (MPS) to support the commercialisation of its floating offshore wind technology.

According to the company, the funding will accelerate the deployment of its PelaFlex platform, a floating wind solution designed for deep-water sites where conventional fixed-bottom foundations are not viable.

Marine Power Systems said the investment will help move the technology from advanced development towards commercial-scale deployment and manufacturing. The company also plans to expand its industrial and assembly capabilities in the UK.

The PelaFlex platform has been designed to simplify fabrication, installation and long-term operations while enabling wind farms to be located further offshore where wind speeds are typically stronger and more consistent, MPS says.

Related Article

PelaFlex has been designed specifically to unlock deep-water offshore wind, where the majority of the world’s wind resource lies”, said Gareth Stockman, CEO of Marine Power Systems.

“With this support we can accelerate commercialisation, scale deployment and help establish the UK as a global centre for deep-water wind innovation and manufacturing. It’s a catalytic step toward making deep-water offshore wind a practical reality at industrial scale.”

Rebecca Evans, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, said the funding supports its ambition to position Wales as a global leader in floating offshore wind, implementing actions of the Offshore Wind Action Plan.

“Alongside major projects like Awel y Môr and Erebus, supporting innovative companies like Marine Power Systems helps us build a high-value supply chain, create skilled jobs and help us meet global and national net zero targets. We have the talent, the technology and the ambition — and this funding helps turn that ambition into reality”, said Evans.

The Cabinet Secretary for Energy also issued a statement on 12 March, providing an update on the implementation of the Offshore Wind Action Plan, outlining progress made since the plan was published last year. Evans highlighted recent developments, including the award of UK Contracts for Difference (CfD) to the 755 MW Awel y Môr fixed-bottom offshore wind farm and the 100 MW Erebus floating wind project in the Celtic Sea.

Related Article

The statement also outlined ongoing work to strengthen the offshore wind supply chain in Wales, including engagement with project developers, support for port infrastructure and skills development, and cooperation with UK institutions such as the Crown Estate and GB Energy to attract investment.

“I can also confirm that the Crown Estate has established a Celtic Sea Developers Forum, with secretariat support provided by Marine Energy Wales, which includes both the test and demonstration projects in the Celtic Sea plus successful Round 5 bidders.  The Forum will initially focus its attention on social value and environmental permitting”, said Rebecca Evans.

“Welsh Ministers and officials have continued to actively engage with all of the offshore wind project developers, to fully understand their challenges and to press for them to maximise the value of their investment in Wales. This includes a meeting I held with the JERA Nex bp joint venture to discuss the next steps for their Mona 1.5 GW project off the coast of North Wales.”

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.


CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News

Related News