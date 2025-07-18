Back to overview

Cierco Energy, MPS Enter Partnership for Celtic Sea Floating Wind Demo Project

July 18, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Cierco Energy and Marine Power Systems (MPS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which is said to be the first step towards deploying MPS PelaFlex technology at one of the Llŷr demonstration project sites in the Celtic Sea.

Marine Power Systems (MPS)

Cierco Energy was chosen to build the Llŷr 1 and Llŷr 2 floating wind projects in 2021 in the Crown Estate’s leasing opportunity for early commercial-scale floating wind projects in the Celtic Sea. The company secured the two sites in a joint venture with SBM Offshore called Floventis Energy, which opened public consultation for the Llŷr 1 project in early 2024.

The Llŷr sites are located off the Pembrokeshire coast, in the approaches to the Bristol Channel, approximately 40 kilometres offshore at depths averaging 60-70 metres. The floating wind farms will each have a capacity of 100 MW and will each comprise six to eight wind turbines.

The developer and MPS did not reveal which of the two sites is planned to house wind turbines supported by the MPS PelaFlex platform, which was awarded the Statement of Feasibility from DNV in September 2023 and secured funding through the Crown Estate’s Supply Chain Accelerator in December 2024.

“Collaborating with Cierco on Llŷr is a defining moment for our journey to commercial scale”, said Gareth Stockman, CEO at Marine Power Systems. “This partnership will expedite our path to market and will provide a real-world showcase of how PelaFlex meets the toughest challenges facing the offshore wind sector – cost, complexity, and scaling deployment in deeper waters.”

MPS says the PelaFlex platform, based on flexible modular technology, is designed for volume manufacturing at an industrial scale and for industrialisation and integration with UK ports.

According to a press release from 17 July, the partnership between Cierco Energy and MPS on using the PelaFlex technology at one of the Llŷr project sites aims to prove how a transitional approach and maximising the use of existing infrastructure and supply chain capacity can significantly reduce the cost and risk when accessing deeper waters.

“Together, we aim to unlock the potential of deep-water offshore wind technology, benefiting not only the energy industry but also positioning Wales as a leader in renewable energy. Initiatives like the Llŷr project are crucial for accelerating the growth of the offshore wind sector and establishing Wales as a hub for renewable energy innovation”, said Scott Harper, CEO of Cierco Energy.

“These pioneering projects will play a vital role in building a resilient supply chain and enhancing investor confidence. Our commitment extends beyond low-carbon energy; we are dedicated to driving economic growth and creating high-skilled jobs within our communities.”

