Back to overview

Marco Polo Marine’s Subsidiary Plans Taiwan Listing to Expand Offshore Wind Fleet

Business & Finance
August 26, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Marco Polo Marine’s subsidiary, PKR Offshore, is targeting a listing in Taiwan to raise funds to grow its fleet of offshore wind vessels.

PKR Offshore, which is 49 per cent owned by Singapore’s Marco Polo Marine, plans to submit its listing application by the third quarter of 2026.

The move is said to unlock new capital to fund the strategic expansion of PKRO’s fleet of specialised offshore wind vessels. The proceeds will be dedicated to developing vessels, including Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (CSOVs), to serve the offshore wind markets.

This ensures that new capital will be deployed directly into revenue-generating assets poised to meet the sustained, long-term demand in Asia, specifically in Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan, according to Marco Polo Marine.

“This planned listing is a pivotal strategic move that aligns Marco Polo Marine with the global energy transition. By seeking to list PKRO in Taiwan, we are planting our flag firmly in one of the world’s most dynamic offshore wind markets and creating a powerful platform for regional growth,” said Sean Lee, CEO of Marco Polo Marine.

“Taiwan provides the ideal springboard to serve the broader Asia region, where we see immense, long-term potential. The capital raised will directly fuel the growth of our specialised fleet, including our CSOV, ensuring we have the right assets to meet the growing demands of offshore wind farm construction, commissioning, and maintenance.”

According to the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), installed offshore wind capacity has reached 83 GW, with an additional 48 GW under construction.

Auction activity in the previous year amounted to 56.3 GW across major markets, including China (17.4 GW), Europe (23.2 GW), the US (8.4 GW), and Northeast Asia (7.4 GW combined), with GWEC projecting a further 100 GW in the next two years.

Related Article

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.

CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News

Related news

List of highlighted news articles