Survey to Soon Start at SSE and RWE’s North Falls Offshore Wind Farm Site

Business development
July 25, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Geotechnical survey work will soon commence along the North Falls export cable route and wind turbine array area in the southern North Sea.

Mobilisation will commence on 3 August, with the survey lasting approximately two months. The planned survey is expected to conclude no later than 30 September, subject to weather conditions.

The work will be carried out by Fugro, which plans to use the vessel Voe Vanguard.

The survey will comprise downhole sampling and cone penetration tests in sand and clay, then be extended by rotary core drilling in rock to depths up to six metres below the seabed.

North Falls Offshore Wind Farm Limited is a joint venture between SSE Renewables and RWE. The project is proposed to be built in the southern North Sea, approximately 40 kilometres off the East Anglian coast.

The project could comprise up to 57 wind turbines installed in an approximately 95-square-kilometre offshore array area.

The offshore export cable route runs from the wind farm area to a landfall point near Kirby Brook, Essex. From there, onshore export cables will transport the renewable energy approximately 24 kilometres west to the proposed onshore substation, located west of Little Bromley near Ardleigh.

North Falls is currently in the examination stage, which started on 28 January 2025 and is expected to conclude by 28 July.

