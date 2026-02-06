Back to overview

China Three Gorges Grid-Connects ‘World’s First’ 20 MW Wind Turbine Installed Offshore

February 6, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

China Three Gorges (CTG) has commissioned the 20 MW wind turbine recently installed offshore, the first turbine of this generation capacity to be installed at sea, according to the Chinese company.

The wind turbine was connected to the grid and started operation on 5 February.

The 20 MW model, which CTG designed and built in cooperation with Goldwind, is spinning at CTG’s Zhangpu Liuao Phase 2 offshore wind farm, where its installation was completed in January.

The wind turbine has a rotor diameter of 300 metres and 147-metre-long blades, and a swept area equivalent to 10 standard football fields, with the hub height reaching 174 metres, equivalent to a 58-story building, according to CTG.

The 20 MW model is expected to generate over 80 GWh of electricity per year, enough to meet the annual electricity needs of approximately 44,000 households.

The offshore wind farm where the wind turbine is installed, located 30 kilometres offshore in the southern part of Fujian Province, is the same project where the world’s first 16 MW wind turbines were installed, also developed by CTG and Goldwind.

