China’s Farthest Offshore Wind Farm at Full Power

Wind Farm Update
December 16, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

The Three Gorges Jiangsu Dafeng project, China’s farthest offshore wind farm, is now operating at full capacity, Chinese media reported on 15 December.

Photo source: China Three Gorges Renewables (Group)

The 800 MW offshore wind farm has been built in the northeastern sea area of Dafeng District, Yancheng City, and consists of four sites, with the farthest site (H8-1) located 85.5 kilometres offshore.

The Three Gorges Jiangsu Dafeng offshore wind farm comprises three offshore substations, two with a 200 MW capacity and one 400 MW offshore substation, and 98 wind turbines, the first of which produced electricity on 4 July.

The final wind turbine was installed on 13 November, according to a press release from China Three Gorges Renewables (Group), which said last month that the wind turbine installation was completed in six months.

The wind farm is said to be able to generate 2.6 billion kWh of renewable energy every year, enough to power approximately 1.1 million homes.

