Back to overview

SeaRenergy Acquires German Offshore Maintenance and Repair Company

Business & Finance
January 13, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

SeaRenergy Offshore Holding has acquired 100 per cent of the shares in hemmerschütz Solution, an offshore maintenance and repair services provider based in Germany.

Photo: SeaRenergy

SeaRenergy, which took over hemmerschütz Solution on 28 November 2025, says this enables the company to complement its established offerings in engineering, marine services, QHSE and offshore experts with the direct execution of repair and maintenance measures with qualified in-house resources.

At the same time, as part of SeaRenergy, hemmerschütz Solution gains access to new markets, larger offshore wind projects and long-term customer relationships, while continuing to contribute its core strengths in corrosion protection, welding technology and rotor blade services, according to SeaRenergy.

SeaRenergy says that by insourcing key services such as corrosion protection, welding, concrete repairs and services on rotor, tower and foundation, this acquisition strategically strengthens its ability to deliver a more integrated service offering, combining Balance of Plant (BoP), operations and maintenance (O&M) and corrosion protection services for all stakeholders of the industry along the entire lifecycle of a project.

The company said on 13 January that the expanded portfolio also enhances its resilience against project cycle fluctuations, as demand for repair and maintenance services in offshore wind farms remains consistently high, even during periods of reduced new-build activity.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

“With the integration of hemmerschütz Solutions, we significantly increase our depth of value creation and further strengthen our role as a long-term partner to our clients”, said Benjamin Vordemfelde, CEO of SeaRenergy. “Moreover, we are broadening and future-proofing our business while creating new project and development opportunities for SeaRenergy and hemmerschütz Solutions. At the same time, we are increasing SeaRenergy’s attractiveness as an employer in a growing and highly dynamic market.”

The integration of the new subsidiary into SeaRenergy will take place over the coming weeks, according to the company.

“Becoming part of SeaRenergy allows us to further develop our business while building on our hands-on expertise”, said Mark Thomaschütz, Managing Director of hemmerschütz Solution. “Our services will remain clearly identifiable, while being embedded in integrated solutions jointly planned and delivered with SeaRenergy. This provides our team with a strong organizational foundation and the opportunity to work on even more complex offshore wind projects.”

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.


CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News

Related News