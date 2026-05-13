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IQIP Launches Hybrid Foundation Installation System for Hard-Rock Offshore Wind Sites

Technology
May 13, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

IQIP has launched a new hybrid offshore foundation installation system designed for offshore wind projects in complex hard-rock seabed conditions.

IQIP

The company said its new “drill-drive-drill” methodology combines drilling and pile-driving in a sequenced installation process aimed at improving monopile installation in challenging geological environments where conventional pile-driving methods may be insufficient.

According to IQIP, the system enables the creation of a stable socket in hard rock before final monopile placement, helping reduce structural risks, minimise equipment strain and improve long-term foundation performance.

The newly launched solution integrates hydraulic hammers, lifting and upending tools, and subsea stability systems with specialist installation teams as part of a combined service offering.

IQIP said the system has been developed to support offshore wind projects in regions with difficult seabed conditions, including rocky Atlantic Ocean sites, where installation operations can be affected by strong currents and challenging weather conditions.

The company added that the integrated approach is intended to improve coordination between installation phases, reduce delays and support project execution during limited offshore weather windows.

The introduction of the new solution comes shortly after IQIP announced it was preparing to carry out the first full-scale offshore installation of its EQ-Piling technology at the Dreekant offshore wind farm site in Germany, in cooperation with EnBW and Vattenfall.

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According to the partners, the offshore demonstration will validate whether EQ-Piling can meet industry requirements for installation accuracy, noise limits and efficiency, while offering a scalable, lower-impact alternative to conventional piling methods.

Following the trial, the technology is expected to be ready for deployment in upcoming offshore wind projects.

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