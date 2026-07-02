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Construction Progressing on LS GreenLink’s Subsea Cable Factory in US

Grid Connection
July 2, 2026, by Nadja Skopljak

LS GreenLink, the US subsidiary of South Korean LS Cable & System, has started the construction of a 201-metre vertical continuous vulcanisation (VCV) tower for cable insulation at its high-voltage direct current (HVDC) subsea cable factory in Virginia.

Source: LS Cable & System

The construction of the factory started in April 2025 on a brownfield site in Chesapeake that spans some 396,700 square metres, with the facility itself occupying 70,000 square metres.

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The factory is expected to become the largest submarine cable production site in the US, targeting completion in the second half of 2027 and commercial production in Q1 2028.

Standing at 201 metres tall, the VCV tower will become the world’s largest VCV facility and the tallest structure in Virginia, LS Cable & System said.

The total investment in the manufacturing facility is USD 681 million (over EUR 600 million).

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