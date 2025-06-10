DolWin epsilon
TenneT’s DolWin Epsilon Converter Platform Installed

Grid Connection
June 10, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The DolWin epsilon converter platform, part of the DolWin5 offshore grid connection, has been installed in the German North Sea.

DolWin epsilon
Source: Tim Meyerjürgens, CEO of TenneT Germany, via LinkedIn

After three years of construction at Seatrium’s shipyard in Singapore, the 82-metre-long platform has covered approximately 13,000 nautical miles to Norway in 60 days. There, Aibel and Hitachi Energy installed the final technical equipment, including the HVDC converter and transformers.

The platform is 82 metres long, 73 metres wide, and 84 metres high. The topside and the substructure of the platform weigh 11,450 and 12,100 tonnes, respectively.

Ørsted’s Borkum Riffgrund 3 offshore wind farm, which features 83 Siemens Gamesa 11 MW turbines, will be connected to the DolWin5 grid connection.

Related Article

The installation of DolWin epsilon succeeds the 900 MW BorWin epsilon platform, which will connect to EnBW’s He Dreiht offshore wind farm.

“Just weeks after the successful installation of BorWin epsilon, we have now also completed the installation of DolWin epsilon in the North Sea – another key milestone for TenneT’s offshore expansion,” said Tim Meyerjürgens, CEO of the German transmission system operator (TSO) TenneT.

“Both converter platforms are part of our DolWin5 and BorWin5 offshore grid connection systems, which are due to be commissioned in 2025. Together, they will bring TenneT Germany very close to reaching the 10 GW mark – a significant step towards securing Europe’s renewable energy supply.”

