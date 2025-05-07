Back to overview

Seatrium Floating Offshore Wind Semi-Submersible Design Gets ABS Nod

May 7, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has awarded approval in principle (AiP) to Seatrium Marine & Deepwater Technology for its design of a floating wind semi-submersible (FWSS) column foundation for 15 MW turbines.

Seatrium ABS floating wind design
Source: ABS

Seatrium says that the design is optimised for efficient fabrication and cost-effectiveness while being capable of handling the harshest environments.

The new design concept features pontoons on three sides and a centre column that supports the wind turbine. ABS completed design reviews based on class and statutory requirements.

“ABS is supporting the full lifecycle of offshore renewable projects, particularly in Europe and Asia where floating offshore wind power will be an important piece of the overall energy mix. ABS is proud to work with pioneering companies like Seatrium who share our pursuit of innovation and safety at sea,” said Rob Langford, ABS Vice President, Global Offshore Renewables.

In terms of other recent news coming from ABS, the classification society issued a statement of maturity in February for the floating wind platform design developed by the US-based floating wind technology company Aikido Technologies.

The Aikido platform design allows for quick assembly in smaller port areas and transport using existing barges, which could enable faster and cheaper development of floating offshore wind projects, according to company.

