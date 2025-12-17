Back to overview

CIP Secures Project Site in Colombia’s First Offshore Wind Tender

Authorities
December 17, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Denmark’s Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) has secured the site for which it placed a bid in Colombia’s first offshore wind tender, according to the latest document issued by the country’s National Hydrocarbons Agency (ANH).

Image source: Colombian National Hydrocarbons Agency (ANH)

ANH released a final eligibility list on 16 December, naming CIP’s subsidiary CI GMF COÖPERATIEF UA as the eligible bidder to receive a permit for an offshore wind farm site off Barranquilla.

According to the tendering process timeline (updated in August 2025), ANH will now notify the company of the site award while, at the same time, the period for appeals and the process with the Ministry of Mines and Energy start. The next steps should be completed by the end of March 2026.

The General Maritime Directorate (DIMAR) is expected to issue the administrative act that grants the Temporary Occupancy Permit to CIP between mid-February and mid-May 2026, according to the schedule.

The Colombian government started the process for the first offshore wind tender in 2024 with an aim to award a minimum of 1 GW in the country’s first competitive site allocation.

Eight companies applied to participate in the auction and, in December 2024, all eight were announced to have pre-qualified. In March 2025, the government announced that it received nominations for 69 sites from the pre-qualified companies.

In October, CIP was reported as the only company to have placed a bid for an area in the Colombian offshore wind tender.

Related Article

At the beginning of 2022, the Mayor of the city of Barranquilla, in the Atlántico department, signed an agreement with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) for a 350 MW offshore wind project.

The city’s mayor said at the time that CIP’s project would be the first offshore wind farm in South America.

A couple of months later, Colombia launched its Offshore Wind Energy Roadmap in May 2022, which estimates that the country has the potential to install almost 50 GW of offshore wind capacity. After the roadmap was published, the government said that Barranquilla would be the pioneer city of offshore wind energy in the country.

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News

Related News