Back to overview

USD 300 Million Up For Grabs to Prepare New York Ports for Offshore Wind

Ports & Logistics
December 22, 2025, by Adnan Durakovic

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) has announced a USD 300 million competitive solicitation to support maritime port development and improvement projects that will increase the capability for New York to support the offshore wind industry while also having multi-use purposes.

South Brooklyn Marine Terminal (SBMT); Photo: Equinor

The projects developed as a result of this solicitation are expected to strengthen the State’s working waterfronts, spur private investment in this critical infrastructure and create thousands of good-paying jobs across New York.

NYSERDA President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said: ”To continue building out New York’s maritime assets as well as the offshore wind sector, we need ports capable of supporting multiple industries and technologies. This solicitation will facilitate port development to support offshore wind projects through investments in multi-purpose ports that can withstand demand fluctuations for products and services from any market, helping to ensure stability, while driving economic development opportunities over the near- and long-term for New York.”

Through the Port Infrastructure Request for Proposals (RFP 6041), NYSERDA will make up to USD 300 million available for port upgrades that will attract and sustain a diverse supply chain in New York State – including improvements to load bearing capacity and extending the length of wharfs – which will support many uses, including offshore wind manufacturing, staging and logistics.

Projects should be capable of immediately providing value to New York State, fostering symbiotic partnerships and leveraging private investment. Ideal projects will begin work quickly, tapping into New York’s workforce and skilled labor, while facilitating the growth of supply chain opportunities over the long-term operations of a port.

These investments are expected to position New York’s maritime infrastructure to capture sustainable supply chain benefits, ensuring port infrastructure and resources are resilient and available for multi-use purposes such as manufacturing, large-modular assembly, lay down and storage, container handling, logistics or vessel repair. This is expected to assist businesses in both the retention of workers and the creation of new workforce possibilities by supporting both day-to-day commercial activities and equipping them to service the offshore wind industry now and in the future.

The solicitation allows for multiple rounds, until up to USD 300 million is committed. To support this solicitation, NYSERDA will repurpose the USD 200 million previously made available through the 2024 Offshore Wind Supportive Manufacturing and Logistics solicitation (OSWSCRFP24-1). Funding for this grant opportunity is provided by New York State capital projects appropriations for the development of offshore wind ports, manufacturing and supply chain infrastructure.

Final proposals for round one of the solicitation are due to NYSERDA by 3:00 p.m. ET on 26 March, 2026. NYSERDA will announce selected projects once awarded contracts have been finalized and executed.

Related News