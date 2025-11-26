Back to overview

Zephyr Acquires Statkraft’s Former Swedish Offshore Wind Portfolio

Business & Finance
November 26, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Zephyr Renewable has entered into an agreement that will see it become the largest owner of a portfolio of offshore wind projects previously owned and developed by the Norwegian utility Statkraft.

Zephyr will be responsible for the continued development of offshore wind projects, including the Bothnia Offshore Sigma and Lambda North areas, located in the Bothnian Sea in Sweden.

Permit applications for the offshore wind projects have already been submitted and are currently being processed by the Gävleborg County Administrative Board.

“We at Zephyr are very pleased with this acquisition. The portfolio has great potential, and the expertise Zephyr possesses in offshore wind will now come in handy in the further development of the projects,” said Simon Landqvist, Project Development Manager for offshore wind at Zephyr.

In October 2023, Statkraft acquired 100 per cent of the shares in Njordr Offshore Wind, a joint company by Vindkraft Värmland and Njordr.

The portfolio included projects located in the Swedish part of the Western Sea, the Baltic Sea, the Bothnian Sea, and the Gulf of Bothnia.

Related Article

Related news

List of highlighted news articles