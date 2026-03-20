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Swedish County Backs Part of 1 GW Västvind Offshore Wind Project

Authorities
March 20, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

The County Administrative Board of Västra Götaland County has recommended that the Swedish government grant a permit for part of the Västvind (Westwind) offshore wind project, proposed to be built in the waters west of Gothenburg by Eolus.

The authority assessed the section of the project situated within Sweden’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and concluded that there are grounds to move forward with a partial approval.  

The recommendation highlights the need for increased electricity production in western Sweden as a key factor supporting the project. At the same time, the County Administrative Board excluded a significant portion of the proposed project area due to safety distances required for shipping, while noting that a larger area could potentially be approved if shipping regulations are adjusted, and emphasising that the Board is not the one responsible for that aspect.

The part of the project located within Swedish territorial waters is being processed by the Land and Environment Court. A final decision on whether the Västvind offshore wind farm can be built will ultimately be taken by the Swedish government.  

“We now assume that both authorities and policymakers will take this forward to find constructive solutions for coexistence between electricity generation and shipping. We believe it is up to the government to set requirements for both the shipping sector and other stakeholders to cooperate in order to enable coexistence”, said Ylva Sörqvist Hultgren, Eolus project manager for Västvind.

Västvind has been in the permitting phase since 2023, when Eolus submitted applications to both the government and the Land and Environment Court, as the site spans territorial waters and the EEZ.

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The project is planned to comprise up to 50 turbines with an installed capacity of around 1 GW and an expected annual generation of approximately 4–4.5 TWh.  

The offshore wind farm is proposed to be built off the coasts of Öckerö and Kungälv in Västra Götaland County, west of Gothenburg, with construction targeted to start around 2027 and commissioning by the end of the decade, subject to permitting.

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