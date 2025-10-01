Deep Wind Offshore Sweden
Deep Wind Offshore Moves Forward with 1.4 GW Swedish Project

Project Updates
October 1, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The County Administrative Board of Uppsala has recommended that the Swedish government grant a permit under the Act on the Swedish Exclusive Economic Zone (SEZ) for Deep Wind Offshore’s planned Olof Skötkonung offshore wind farm.

“Offshore wind is the fastest tool the Government has to bring large-scale power into the system at a time when new capacity is in high demand. It also provides the stability services the grid requires. Independent research from Energiforsk, the Swedish energy research institute, confirms that Sweden can integrate more renewable electricity without reducing reliability,” said Magnus Hallman, Country Manager at Deep Wind Offshore in Sweden.

Deep Wind Offshore is evaluating connections to both the transmission grid in SE3 and the regional grid, with the aim of ensuring that local production also delivers local benefits for households, businesses, and future industrial investments.

The Olof Skötkonung offshore wind farm has a planned capacity of up to 1.4 GW and an expected annual production of around 5.5 TWh. It is located in the Bothnian Sea in the Swedish economic zone.

“By adding large volumes of renewable power, the project can meet growing demand from industry, reduce dependence on fossil imports, and strengthen Sweden’s competitiveness,” said Hallman.

