Nordic Renewable Energy Company Acquiring RWE’s Swedish Offshore Wind Farm

Business & Finance
January 23, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

RWE and Nordic renewable energy player Aneo have signed an agreement under which Aneo will acquire RWE’s Swedish wind energy activities, including the Karehamn offshore wind farm.

Karehamn offshore wind farm; Photo source: RWE

Aneo, headquartered in Norway, is also acquiring RWE’s onshore wind development pipeline of 1.8 GW, its onshore wind farms with a total operational capacity of 124 MW, part of RWE’s third-party onshore service business, and the relevant development, operations and offshore teams assigned to the transferred projects and assets.

The transaction, which is still subject to customary approvals, is expected to be closed in the first quarter of 2026.

The Karehamn offshore wind farm is located in the Swedish part of the Baltic Sea, approximately 7 kilometres off the coast of the town of Kårehamn. The wind farm comprises 16 Vestas V112-3.0 MW installed on gravity-based foundations in water depths of up to 20.5 metres. 

The 48 MW offshore wind farm was commissioned in October 2013 and is operated and maintained from RWE’s operations base in the harbour of Kårehamn on the island of Öland.

In 2024, RWE and ARC marine installed 180 reef cubes at the Karehamn offshore wind farm as part of a pilot study to assess how artificial structures at offshore wind farms in the Baltic Sea promote biodiversity.

The research on how marine life is settling on the reef cubes at Kareham has been running until this year.

