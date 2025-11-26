Back to overview

Philippines 3.3 GW Fixed-Bottom Offshore Wind Auction Kicks Off

Planning & Permitting
November 26, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The Philippines’ Department of Energy (DOE) has opened the country’s first offshore wind auction, focused exclusively on fixed-bottom projects, offering a total of 3.3 GW of capacity.

Launched on 25 November, the fifth round of the Green Energy Auction (GEA-5) will offer 3.3 GW for delivery between 2028 and 2030.

The auction is dedicated only to fixed-bottom offshore wind developments that are consistent with current grid and port readiness.

The successful bidders will be awarded 20-year supply contracts, with payments starting at commissioning and WESM registration.

The auction terms outline a strengthened offshore wind infrastructure strategy, covering grid links, ports, logistics, and required development milestones.

The government has updated its penalty terms and adjusted the rules on bid bonds, performance bonds, and Green Energy Tariff entitlements, including changes linked to early or late commissioning. It has also amended force majeure provisions and other delay-related guidelines, subject to approval by the authorities.

Pambujan Port in Camarines Norte and Sta. Clara Port in Batangas are identified as installation ports, with guidance for developers to opt for private port arrangements.

Developers are encouraged to prepare registration requirements, including wind resource assessments, infrastructure plans, and corporate documents.

“This auction pushes offshore wind from potential to reality. With clear rules, milestones, and dedicated infrastructure planning, developers can now move from early studies to bankable projects,” said Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin.

The auction round was initially introduced in June, with bidding planned for the third quarter of 2025. It has since been rescheduled to the fourth quarter after revisions to the draft terms of reference.

The Philippines targets 15.3 gigawatts (GW) of clean energy by 2030, with up to 6 GW expected from offshore wind.

Related Article

Related news

List of highlighted news articles