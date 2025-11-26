BuhaWind feasibility
Feasibility Studies Commence for 2 GW Northern Luzon Offshore Wind Project

November 26, 2025, by Adnan Memija

BuhaWind Energy Northern Luzon Corporation (BENLC) has commenced a new round of feasibility studies for its 2 GW offshore wind project in the Philippines.

Source: BuhaWind Energy Philippines via LinkedIn

The company has launched two scanning LiDAR units and a second meteorological mast in Ilocos Norte to enhance wind resource validation for its offshore wind project.

The technologies will complement three years of on-site measurements and satellite data, ensuring accurate, science-based assessments critical for project development, said the developer.

Copenhagen Energy and PetroGreen Energy Corporation (PGEC) started to co-develop projects in the Philippines in 2020 and formalised their partnership by creating BuhaWind Energy Philippines in 2022.

In August 2025, BENLC secured the facilities study approval from the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) for its 2 GW Northern Luzon floating wind project.

At the beginning of this month, the developer signed a memorandum of understanding with China’s Mingyang Smart Energy to jointly explore the suitability of Mingyang’s offshore wind turbine models and technologies for marine and meteorological conditions, perform energy yield and cost assessments, and develop feasibility solutions tailored for local infrastructure.

Yesterday, the Philippines’ Department of Energy (DOE) opened the country’s first offshore wind auction, offering a total of 3.3 GW of capacity.

