Mingyang, BuhaWind Collarabote on 2 GW Offshore Wind Plans in Philippines

Business & Finance
November 10, 2025, by Adnan Memija

China’s Mingyang Smart Energy has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BuhaWind Energy Northern Luzon Corporation (BENLC) for a joint feasibility study on BENLC’s planned 2 GW offshore wind project in the Philippines.

BuhaWind Mingyang
Source: Mingyang Smart Energy via LinkedIn

Under the MoU, the two companies will jointly explore the suitability of Mingyang’s offshore wind turbine models and technologies for marine and meteorological conditions, perform energy yield and cost assessments, and develop feasibility solutions tailored for local infrastructure.

Through this partnership, Mingyang and BENLC will conduct a feasibility study to provide tailored floating solutions, engineering, and full life-cycle operations and maintenance (O&M) services for Northern Luzon.

BENLC, the Department of Energy’s (DOE) service contractor for the project, is a subsidiary of PetroGreen Energy Corp., a member of the Yuchengco Group of Companies with Japan’s Kyuden International Corp. (KIC) as a minority partner.

Copenhagen Energy and PetroGreen Energy Corporation (PGEC) started to co-develop projects in the Philippines in 2020 and formalised their partnership by creating BuhaWind Energy Philippines in 2022.

The three projects that the partners are developing off the coast of the Philippines have a potential combined capacity of 4 GW.

In August 2025, BENLC secured the facilities study approval from the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) for its 2 GW Northern Luzon floating wind project.

The study outlines the critical technical requirements necessary for the integration of the offshore wind farm into the national grid.

