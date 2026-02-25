Back to overview

Consortium Secures 1.65 GW of Offshore Wind Grid Connections in Philippines

Grid Connection
February 25, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Grid connection agreements have been secured for three offshore wind projects in the Philippines with a combined planned capacity of 1,650 MW.

The projects are the 450 MW Frontera Bay, the 600 MW Guimaras Strait, and the 600 MW Guimaras Strait II, all owned by the same consortium, comprising Seawind Asia, Stream Invest Holdings, and Triconti ECC Renewables.

The agreements set out the technical conditions and transmission requirements for connecting the projects to the Philippine grid. Under the country’s regulatory framework, projects must secure grid connection arrangements before participating in renewable energy auctions.

The projects are advancing under the Fifth Green Energy Auction (GEA-5), the Philippines’ first auction round dedicated exclusively to offshore wind.

On 25 November 2025, the Department of Energy (DOE) issued the official Notice of Auction and Terms of Reference formally launching GEA-5.

According to the Notice of Auction and Terms of Reference, GEA-5 offers 3,300 MW of fixed-bottom offshore wind capacity, with supply delivery scheduled between 2028 and 2030. The documents set out eligibility requirements, bid procedures and project milestones that developers must meet in order to qualify and compete in the auction.

In January 2026, DOE issued a supplemental Terms of Reference providing clarifications on timelines and submission requirements for GEA-5, while maintaining the auction’s overall capacity allocation and delivery schedule. The supplemental document introduced procedural refinements to provide clarity and implementation efficiency, including enhanced alignment with processes of the Energy Regulatory Commission, National Grid Corporation of the Philippines, and other relevant agencies, according to DOE.

With grid connection agreements in place, the three offshore wind projects are eligible to participate in the GEA-5 process, subject to compliance with the auction’s requirements and timelines.

The three projects were initially proposed and developed by Triconti Windkraft Group. In 2020, the company was awarded a contract by DOE that gave Triconti exclusive rights to study and develop the first offshore wind projects in the country.

In 2023, Triconti and Steam Invest were joined by Liechtenstein-based Sea Wind through a strategic partnership agreement.

The year before, Iberdrola signed an agreement with Triconti ECC Renewables and Stream Invest Holding to secure an option to enter five offshore wind projects developed by the consortium, with a combined capacity of up to 3.5 GW.

Along with the three projects now awarded grid connection, the consortium is also developing offshore wind farms in Aparri Bay and San Miguel Bay.

