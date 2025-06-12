Photo from Borkum Riffgrund 2 which came into operation in 2018.
First Offshore Wind-Focused Auction Launched in Philippines

Planning & Permitting
June 12, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The Philippines’ Department of Energy (DOE) has launched its Fifth Green Energy Auction (GEA-5), the first to focus exclusively on offshore wind, offering 3,300 MW of fixed-bottom offshore wind capacity.

Energy delivery from the auctioned offshore wind projects is planned to start from 2028 through 2030.

GEA-5 forms part of the DOE’s broader strategy to achieve renewable energy targets outlined in the Philippine Energy Plan 2025-2050 and the National Renewable Energy Program.

According to the DOE, fixed-bottom offshore wind has been selected as the focus of this auction due to its established global track record, cost-efficiency, and scalability.

“By prioritizing fixed-bottom offshore wind for GEA-5, we are investing in a technology that is ready to deliver. This allows us to set a strong and credible foundation for the country’s offshore wind sector, one that can deliver first power by 2028,” said Energy Secretary Raphael P.M. Lotilla.

The DOE is inviting stakeholders, including developers, port operators, transmission companies, and others, to review the GEA-5 Terms of Reference and submit feedback by 18 June.

The agency said that it acknowledges the promise of floating offshore wind technology; however, it remains in the early stages of development. As the global floating offshore wind sector continues to evolve, there remains a significant opportunity for growth in supply chains, particularly in Southeast Asia, according to DOE.

“We are still keeping the door open for floating offshore wind technology. As global experience grows and the technology matures, the DOE will reassess its inclusion in future auction rounds. For now, our focus is to build momentum with fixed-bottom projects that can succeed under current technical, regulatory, and infrastructure conditions,” said Undersecretary Rowena Christina L. Guevara.

Several major players, including Copenhagen Energy, BlueFloat Energy, and Corio Generation, have expressed their interest in entering the offshore wind sector in the Philippines.

Copenhagen Energy and PGEC are developing three floating offshore wind farms in the Philippines, namely the 2 GW Northern Luzon, the 1 GW Northern Mindoro, and the 1 GW East Panay.

Corio Generation aims to develop up to five offshore wind projects totalling 3 GW off the coast of Cavite, Batangas-Mindoro, Iloilo, and Guimaras under wind energy service contracts (WESCs) that provide site exclusivity.

In June 2023, BlueFloat Energy announced that the company secured WESCs for four (floating) offshore wind project sites in the country.

