Gazelle Teams Up with LiDAR Tech Company to Develop Smart Floating Wind Platforms

Floating Wind
November 6, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Portugal-based floating wind foundation developer, Gazelle Wind Power, has entered into a strategic partnership with Blue Aspirations, a Chinese company specialising in floating LiDAR and seabed observation systems. The new partners plan to develop smart floating offshore wind platforms.

Photo source: Blue Aspirations

According to a press release Blue Aspirations issued on 30 October, the partnership will bring together its data and monitoring systems and Gazelle’s floating platform technology, and enable the two companies to create “intelligent, resilient, and scalable floating wind solutions that thrive in the most challenging offshore environments”.

Under the partnership agreement, Gazelle and Blue Aspirations will develop LiDAR systems optimised for floating wind applications, including wind resource measurement across the swept area of a wind turbine, with appropriate motion compensation based on nacelle or platform motion, as well as condition monitoring of the entire system.

The companies also said they aim to develop the platform concepts for commercial readiness ahead of future floating wind tenders worldwide.

“By combining Blue Aspiration’s experience in data and intelligent systems with our next-generation floating platform technology, we can create new solutions that take the industry to the next level and help unlock the enormous clean-energy potential of deep-water wind”, said Jon Salazar, Founder and CEO, Gazelle Wind Power.

Gazelle Wind Power and Blue Aspirations will also share knowledge and skills, drawing on each company’s experience and expertise, to drive improved results for both organisations, according to their announcements of the new partnership.

“This partnership is more than a business partnership; it’s a shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in clean energy and creating a sustainable legacy for future generations”, said Lifen Song, CEO & Founder of Blue Aspirations.

