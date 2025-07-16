An image render of Gazelle Wind Power floating wind platform at sea
Portuguese Conglomerate Investing in Gazelle Wind Power, Group Company to Manufacture Steel Structures for Floating Wind Demo Project

Business & Finance
July 16, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Floating wind technology developer Gazelle Wind Power has entered into a strategic agreement with the Portuguese conglomerate dstgroup, which will see dstgroup’s corporate venture capital firm, dstventures, investing EUR 1.5 million in Gazelle.

Furthermore, dstgroup’s steel engineering and manufacturing subsidiary, bysteel, will fabricate and construct the modular steel structures for Gazelle’s Nau Azul floating wind demonstration project in Aguçadoura, Portugal.

“Our partnership with dstgroup marks a pivotal step in accelerating the commercialization of floating wind systems across Iberia. Their experience in scaling industrial ventures and innovative approach to new business ventures gives Gazelle the momentum we need to quickly advance our technology”, said Gazelle Wind Power CEO, Jon Salazar.

“Combined with bysteel’s innovative approach to industrial scale production and design, we’re developing cost-effective offshore wind platforms that can be scaled for large-scale commercial deployments.”

Gazelle revealed plans for the 2 MW pilot project in 2023, when the company partnered with the Portuguese renewable energy developer WAM Horizon. In November 2024, Gazelle secured EUR 11.4 million through a funding round to further accelerate the Nau Azul demo project, and in April this year, the company was issued a 10-year permit by Portugal’s Directorate-General for Natural Resources, Safety and Maritime Services (DGRM) for its floating wind demonstrator project.

In May this year, the floating wind tech developer secured further EUR 2 million through an investment closed with Banco Português de Fomento (BPF) via the Deal-by-Deal Co-Investment Programme, in partnership with Indico Capital Partners.

The new strategic investment from dstgroup will also serve to advance the Nau Azul project, whose goal is to validate Gazelle’s floating wind platform that is planned to support wind turbines with a capacity of 15 MW and above.

“Our investment in Gazelle Wind Power aligns with dstgroup’s strategy of advancing the energy transition through solutions that combine engineering excellence with environmental responsibility”, said José Teixeira, Chairman of dstgroup.

“We are thrilled to contribute to what promises to be a landmark demonstration of the scalability of floating wind platforms to turbine sizes of 15MW and above, which enhances Portugal’s leadership in offshore renewable energy innovation.”

