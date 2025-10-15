Back to overview

Gazelle Partners with Chinese Manufacturer on Industrialisation of Floating Wind Tech

Foundations
October 15, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Floating wind foundation developer, Gazelle Wind Power, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Titan Wind Energy, a Chinese manufacturer of onshore and offshore wind turbine components, which also has offices in Denmark and Germany.

The two companies signed the MoU while a delegation from Gazelle was recently visiting Titan Wind’s Nantong facility in Jiangsu, China.

Gazelle Wind Power via LinkedIn

According to a social media post from Grazelle, the partnership agreement commits the companies to broadening and deepening cooperation, and to working jointly to advance the industrialisation and global deployment of floating wind technology.

Under the agreement, Gazelle’s floating offshore wind platform technology will also be optimised to suit Titan Wind’s offshore equipment and manufacturing standards.

“We share Titan Wind’s vision for scaling and industrialising floating offshore wind globally. This partnership is a strong endorsement of Gazelle’s technology from one of the most respected players in offshore manufacturing. By aligning our engineering standards and industrial capabilities, we’re laying the foundation for large-scale commercial deployment”, said Jon Salazar, CEO of Gazelle Wind Power.

Gazelle is currently working on a 2 MW pilot project in Portugal that the floating wind foundation developer revealed in 2023, when the company partnered with the Portuguese renewable energy developer WAM Horizon.

In November 2024, Gazelle secured EUR 11.4 million through a funding round to further accelerate the Nau Azul demo project, and in April this year, the company was issued a 10-year permit by Portugal’s Directorate-General for Natural Resources, Safety and Maritime Services (DGRM) for its floating wind demonstrator project.

Earlier this year, Gazelle secured further EUR 2 million through an investment closed with Banco Português de Fomento (BPF) via the Deal-by-Deal Co-Investment Programme, in partnership with Indico Capital Partners.

This July, the company entered into a strategic agreement with dstgroup, a Portuguese conglomerate, which will see dstgroup’s corporate venture capital firm investing EUR 1.5 million in Gazelle and its steel engineering and manufacturing subsidiary fabricating and building the modular steel structures for Gazelle’s Nau Azul floating wind demonstration project.

