Back to overview

Drilling Contractor Secures Jack-Up Contract for UK Offshore Wind Farm

Vessels
October 28, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

[CORRECTION NOTE: The article initially implied that the jack-up rig would be deployed on Dogger Bank Wind Farm for GE Vernova. The updated article notes two projects in the UK North Sea in which GE Vernova is currently engaged: Sofia and Dogger Bank Wind Farm.]

Valaris has been awarded a contract for one of its jack-up rigs that will support GE Vernova on an offshore wind project, the offshore drilling contractor revealed in its latest fleet status update.

Valaris 248 jack-up rig; Photo source: Valaris

The contract is for the Valaris 248 jack-up rig and will engage the vessel for 120 days, starting in November and running until March, with the contract also including six priced options with a total duration of 104 days. The offshore wind charter will add over USD 8 million (around EUR 6.9 million) to Valaris’s contracted revenue backlog.

Valaris 248 may be replaced by Valaris 120 from November until June next year while Valaris 248 completes another customer’s programme and a special periodic survey. The work may also be taken over by Valaris 120 at some point during the contract period due to Valaris 248′s planned maintenance, which could put it out of service for around 30 days during the fourth quarter of this year and again in the second quarter of 2026.

According to information in Valaris’s fleet status update, the jack-up will be deployed for GE Vernova on an offshore wind project in the UK North Sea, where it will provide accommodation support services.

In the UK North Sea, GE Vernova delivered the Sofia offshore converter station last year and is also the wind turbine supplier for the 3.6 GW Dogger Bank Wind Farm, currently the largest offshore wind project under construction and set to become the world’s biggest offshore wind farm once operational.

Dogger Bank A and Dogger Bank B will each comprise 95 Haliade-X 13 MW turbines. The third phase, Dogger Bank C, will feature 87 Haliade-X 14 MW turbines.

Offshore construction of the Dogger Bank Wind Farm is underway, with all monopiles now installed and several transition pieces (TPs) left to be installed on the third phase, Dogger Bank C.

Wind turbine installation started in 2023 at Dogger Bank A, which is now some 10 turbines away from a full array.

Related Article

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.

CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News

Related news

List of highlighted news articles