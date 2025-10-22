Back to overview

Turkish-Built, Methanol-Powered Subsea Vessel Faces Deferred Delivery

October 22, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

The delivery of a next-generation subsea vessel being built at the Turkish Sefine Shipyard for Norway’s Eidesvik Offshore and Agalas has been delayed for the third quarter of 2026, instead of the initial plan for early next year.

The 100-metre-long Viking Vigor will be powered by methanol and, upon delivery, will enter into a three to five-year time charter with Reach Subsea.

Managed by Eidesvik Offshore, the vessel will feature a 15-tonne crane, a deck area of approximately 900 square metres, as well as a smart lifting arrangement. It will offer accommodation for 100 persons.

Viking Vigor will be owned by an entity named Eidesvik Agalas AS, with Eidesvik retaining a majority stake of 50.1 per cent, with the remaining shares owned by Northern Norway shipowners Agalas.

Of note, earlier this year Eidesvik, Agalas and Reach Subsea announced they were building a new construction support vessel (CSV) for subsea and offshore wind operations, to be two-thirds owned by Eidesvik and Agalas and one-third owned by Reach Subsea. It will also be built at the Sefine Shipyard, with delivery scheduled for spring 2027.

