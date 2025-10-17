Taylor Hopkinson Wins Offshore Wind Contract in Taiwan
Back to overview

Colombia’s First Offshore Wind Auction Attracts Bid from Danish CIP

Planning & Permitting
October 17, 2025, by Adnan Memija

A subsidiary of Denmark’s Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) has submitted its bid in Colombia’s first offshore wind auction.

The country’s National Hydrocarbons Agency (ANH) announced that CIP’s subsidiary, CI GMF COÖPERATIEF UA, submitted a bid in Colombia’s first offshore wind tender.

According to Reuters, the government aims to award contracts for at least 1 GW of installed capacity.

Eight companies applied to participate in the first offshore wind auction and, in December 2024, all eight were announced to have pre-qualified.

The list includes CIP, which revealed its plans in the country earlier. Other companies that pre-qualified are BlueFloat Energy, China Three Gorges Corporation, Powerchina, UK-based Dyna Energy, Ecopetrol and Celsia, and Belgian offshore construction specialists DEME and Jan De Nul.

In March 2025, the government announced that it received nominations for 69 sites from the pre-qualified companies. The firms can submit proposals on areas of up to 270 square kilometres and projects with a minimum installed capacity of 200 MW.

According to Colombia’s Ministry of Mines and Energy, the country guarantees prices for 15 years, providing stability for investors and financial viability for new technologies.

Related Article

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.

CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News
Related news

List of highlighted news articles