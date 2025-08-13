Back to overview

Colombia Offers 15-Year Contracts in Country’s First Offshore Wind Round

Planning & Permitting
August 13, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Colombia’s Ministry of Mines and Energy has issued a new resolution launching the country’s first offshore wind bidding round, which will operate under a contract for differences (CfD) scheme.

The round is designed to promote strategic technologies that strengthen the resilience and sustainability of the National Interconnected System, according to the ministry.

Colombia guarantees prices for 15 years, providing stability for investors and financial viability for new technologies. This will also reduce energy price volatility, protecting end users from unexpected price increases.

The first round promotes the diversification of the electricity production, especially in a system vulnerable to phenomena such as El Niño.

It will be accompanied by a detailed feasibility analysis, which will assess the impact on tariffs and the effects on the electricity market.

“This first round is much more than a call for proposals: it’s a strategic commitment to the country’s energy future. We are committed to technologies that increase reliability, achieve zero emissions, and reactivate the economy with new productive chains,” said the Minister of Mines and Energy, Edwin Palma Egea.

In March 2025, the Colombian government announced it received nominations for 69 sites from the companies that pre-qualified last year to participate in the country’s first offshore wind tender.

The government will award a maximum of two sites per developer.

