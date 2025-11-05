Taylor Hopkinson Wins Offshore Wind Contract in Taiwan
Danish CIP to Pour USD 3 Billion Into Philippines’ Offshore Wind Push

Business & Finance
November 5, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Denmark’s Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) will commit USD 3 billion (approximately EUR 2.6 billion) to build its first offshore wind farm in the Philippines.

In a press briefing, Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary and Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said that the company is committed to investing in the Philippines through its partner, ACEN – Renewable Energy Solutions.

“The company emphasized that it chose to invest in the Philippines because of the country’s favorable location and the President’s strong commitment to transitioning toward renewable energy. According to President Marcos Jr., the company’s investment is important because of the government’s drive to shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy,” added Castro.

CIP is committed to building its first offshore wind farm, worth USD 3 billion, in Camarines Sur, also its first project in Southeast Asia.

In May 2025, CIP inked an agreement with ACEN to sell a 25 per cent stake in the up to 1 GW San Miguel Bay offshore wind farm. The project is located near the coast of San Miguel Bay in Camarines Sur.

In 2023, the Danish company signed a 25-year Offshore Wind Service Contracts with the Philippines’ Department of Energy (DOE) for three offshore wind farms totalling 2 GW in capacity.

