Back to overview

Heavy-Lift Marine Operator, French Port Team Up on Floating Wind Launching Solutions

Business & Finance
October 14, 2025, by Adnan Memija

BOA and BrestPort, the company managing the commercial port of Brest in France, have decided to collaborate on the development of floating offshore wind turbine launching methods from port facilities into open water, as well as supporting the development of the related port infrastructures.

BOA BrestPort floating wind
Source: BOA

Under the agreement, the partners will focus on studying and evaluating methods for launching floating structures, leveraging the facilities of BrestPort’s terminal dedicated to marine renewable energy and BOA’s technical resources, including the fleet of semi-submersible barges and offshore engineering knowledge.

BOA and BrestPort aim to accelerate the deployment of floating offshore wind farms in Brittany, the Atlantic, and beyond.

“This MoU with BOA allows us to combine BrestPort’s strategic location, facilities and experience in industrial maritime operations with BOA’s fleet and offshore expertise. Together, we aim to define innovative and scalable solutions that will accelerate the deployment of floating offshore wind projects in Brittany and across Europe, while ensuring safety, efficiency, and environmental sustainability,” said Christophe Chabert, BrestPort.

In addition to studying and evaluating launch solutions, the memorandum of understanding (MoU) covers exploring cost-effective, scalable launching techniques using BOA assets, both floating and grounded.

It also aims to combine BrestPort’s infrastructure and geographic advantage with BOA‘s knowledge in heavy-lift barges, semi-submersible units, and offshore engineering to develop joint business opportunities, according to the partners.

In February 2024, the shareholders of the Port of Brest in France signed an agreement that will see EUR 900 million invested in developments heavily focusing on the energy transition, including establishing the port as a major player in floating wind.

Of the EUR 900 million to be invested in the Port of Brest over the next 40 years, EUR 500 million will be poured into its development over the first ten years.

Related Article

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.

CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News
Related news

List of highlighted news articles