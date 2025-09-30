Back to overview

First Steel Cut for TenneT’s 2 GW LanWin2 Offshore Grid Connection in Germany

September 30, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The first has been cut for TenneT’s LanWin2 offshore grid connection in Italy at Dragados Offshore’s facilities in Italy and the United Arab Emirates.

The milestone marks the beginning of block construction at Dragados Offshore’s yards in Cimolai, Italy, and Eversandai, in the UAE.

LanWin2_-_Eversendai
Source: Dragados Offshore

The first steel blocks will be delivered in the coming months, which will enable the company to initiate the integration, installation, equipment installation, and testing activities at its yard in Algeciras, Spain.

In April 2023, Dragados and its consortium partner, Siemens Energy, signed a contract with the German-Dutch transmission system operator (TSO) TenneT for three projects in Germany.

The onshore and offshore export cable systems for LanWin2 will be delivered by Nexans under a contract signed with TenneT in January 2025.

KCI the engineers, a subsidiary of the Sif Group, was awarded a contract for the design of the jacket for the offshore grid connection.

