Dutch Company to Design Jackets for BalWin3 and LanWin2 Offshore Grid Connections

Business & Finance
June 18, 2025, by Adnan Memija

KCI the engineers, a subsidiary of Sif Group, has been awarded a contract for the design of the substructures for LanWin2 and BalWin3 HVDC platforms, part of TenneT’s 2 GW offshore grid connection programme.

Credit: TenneT

KCI will deliver jacket structural analysis for LanWin2 and BalWin3, covering the full engineering scope, including concept, basic, and detailed design.

The contract was awarded by Dragados Offshore, the company responsible for the delivery of HVDC transmission technology for the BalWin3 and LanWin2 grid connections.

In April 2023, Dragados and its consortium partner, Siemens Energy, signed a contract with the German-Dutch transmission system operator (TSO) TenneT for three projects in Germany.

At the beginning of this year, the company revealed that it is planning to add a new production site in the southern Spanish town of Algeciras for the manufacturing of TenneT’s 2 GW offshore converter stations.

From 2026, two platform topsides will be built at the production site for the LanWin2 and BalWin3 grid connection systems, which are scheduled to transmit offshore wind power from the German North Sea to land in 2030 and 2031, respectively.

The onshore and offshore export cable systems for LanWin2 will be delivered by Nexans under a contract signed with TenneT in January 2025.

BalWin3 and LanWin4 will connect to the onshore grid in Wilhelmshaven and LanWin2 near Heide. 

