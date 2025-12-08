Back to overview

Six-Year Deal with Nexans Takes Enshore Subsea to TenneT’s Offshore Grid Projects

Grid Connection
December 8, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

UK-based Enshore Subsea has secured three initial projects for offshore grid systems in Germany under a six-year framework agreement with French cable systems designer and manufacturer Nexans.

Source: Enshore Subsea

Enshore Subsea is responsible for installing the Wadden Sea sections of the submarine cable system for the offshore grid connection systems BalWin3, LanWin2, and LanWin4, for TenneT Germany.

Work is scheduled for 2027, 2029, and 2030.

The projects are designed to transmit 2 GW of renewable energy from the German North Sea to the mainland.

The projects follow the announcement of Enshore Subsea’s contract win for the export cable installation at the Inch Cape offshore wind farm in March, and its ongoing works on the Senegal Power Compact Project for MCA-Sénégal II.

“We are pleased to be working with Nexans on these important projects,” said Pierre Boyde, Enshore Subsea CEO. “Our experience in shallow water operations will be invaluable in delivering these installations responsibly. We are also making targeted investments in both specialist installation and trenching assets to support the work ahead and look forward to collaborating closely with Nexans and TenneT in the preparation phase.”

Nexans was awarded the three EPCI turnkey projects as part of its long-term partnership with TenneT.

