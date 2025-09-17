Back to overview

All Vestas Turbines Stand at 220 MW Japanese Offshore Wind Farm

Project Updates
September 17, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Installation of all 25 Vestas V174-9.6 MW turbines at Japan’s Kitakyushu-Hibikanada offshore wind farm has been completed.

Kitakyushu Hibikinada wind farm
Source: Hibiki Wind Energy
Vestas Kitakyushu Hibikinada offshore wind farm
Source: Vestas via LinkedIn

Back in February 2017, the government of Kitakyushu City selected the consortium of Kyuden Mirai Energy, Kyuden Corporation, Hokutaku Renewable Energy Service, J-Power, and Saibu Gas to build the offshore wind farm.

The tender winners established the special purpose company, Hibiki Wind Energy, shortly after to develop the project.

The wind farm features 25 V174-9.6 MW turbines, the largest turbine model installed in Japan, according to Vestas.

The Danish turbine manufacturer said that the company will now commission Kitakyushi-Hibikinada before the inauguration and the start of the long-term service agreement.

Kitakyushu-Hibikinada is Japan’s largest offshore wind farm, with a total capacity of 220 MW, according to Vestas. Construction began in 2023, while the installation of the last turbine was completed at the end of August 2025.

The wind farm, situated off the coast of Kitakyushu City in Fukuoka Prefecture, is scheduled to commence operations during Japan’s fiscal year 2025.

