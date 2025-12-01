Back to overview

Vestas Receives 660 MW Offshore Wind Turbine Order

December 1, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Vestas has received a wind turbine order for an offshore wind project in Europe with an installed capacity of 660 MW, the OEM said on 1 December.

In a press release issued by Vestas Northern and Central Europe, the company left the client, project, and other details undisclosed, only revealing the order capacity and stating it is in the EMEA region.

The 660 MW adds to Vestas’s Q4 order intake, which had reached more than 500 MW with several onshore wind turbine orders over the past two months coming from Germany, Italy, the US and Canada.

In the third quarter, the OEM’s intake of firm and unconditional wind turbine orders amounted to 4.6 GW, a 4 per cent increase from the third quarter of 2024. The value of Vestas’ wind turbine order backlog was EUR 31.6 billion as at 30 September 2025, according to the company’s third-quarter results, published on 5 November.

