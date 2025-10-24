Back to overview

Kajima Inks Foundation Contract for 315 MW Japanese Offshore Wind Farm

October 24, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Oga Katagami Akita Offshore Green Energy has signed a contract with Kajima Corporation for the manufacturing, procurement, transportation, and installation of turbine foundations for the company’s offshore wind project in Japan.

The contract covers the core construction of the wind turbine foundations and marks an important milestone as the project enters its full-scale construction phase, according to the developer.

The joint venture, established by JERA Nex BP Japan, Electric Power Development (J-POWER), Tohoku Electric Power, and Itochu Corporation, is developing the 315 MW Oga Katagami Akita Offshore Wind Project.

The partners secured the project site in Japan’s offshore wind auction in 2023. The wind farm is planned to be built off the coast of Oga City, Akita City, and Katagami City in Akita Prefecture.

At the end of 2024, the joint venture placed an order with Vestas for the 315 MW project, which includes 21 V236-15.0 MW turbines as well as a long-term service agreement.

This year, the developer entered into a long-term time-charter agreement with Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line) for a crew transfer vessel (CTV) that will serve the first offshore wind project in Japan’s general sea area.

