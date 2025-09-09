Taean Wind Power PPAs
Back to overview

500 MW South Korean Offshore Wind Farm Secures Power Purchase Agreements

September 9, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Taean Wind Power, a joint venture between Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) and Vena Energy, has signed Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) for its offshore wind project in South Korea.

On 2 September, Taean Wind Power signed PPAs totalling 500 MW with currently unknown partners.

“This milestone secures the long-term power offtake for the Taean offshore wind project, laying a solid foundation for stable and sustainable energy supply,” according to the project’s latest social media post.

CIP, through its flagship fund Copenhagen Infrastructure V, acquired a 49 per cent stake in Taean Wind Power in late 2024 and will develop the project jointly with Vena Energy.

The 500 MW offshore wind project has been awarded an offtake contract in the 2024 wind power fixed-price contract auction arranged by the Korea Energy Agency (KEA).

Construction of the Taean offshore wind farm is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026, with completion and the start of commercial operations expected in the fourth quarter of 2029.

Related Article

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.

CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News
Related news

List of highlighted news articles