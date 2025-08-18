Back to overview

Sleipnir Installs Jacket Foundation for East Anglia Three Offshore Substation

Wind Farm Update
August 18, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Heerema Marine Contractors’ semi-submersible crane vessel (SSCV) Sleipnir has completed the installation of the pin piles and jacket foundation for the East Anglia Three offshore substation at the offshore wind farm’s site in the UK.

According to a weekly notice of operations from the developer, ScottishPower Renewables, issued on 11 August, Sleipnir arrived at the East Anglia Three site on 9 August and commenced installation. A Notice to Mariners from 18 August states that the work has been completed.

Sleipnir is expected to return to the 1.4 GW UK project in November to install the substation topside.

Offshore construction at East Anglia Three, located 69 kilometres off the coast of Suffolk, started in April this year, when the first of the project’s 95 monopile foundations was installed.

Being built by ScottishPower Renewables, the UK company of the Spanish renewable energy developer Iberdrola, East Anglia Three will comprise 95 Siemens Gamesa 14+ MW wind turbines.

This July, UAE-based Masdar became a co-owner of the 1.4 GW UK offshore wind farm after signing an agreement with Iberdrola to co-invest in East Anglia Three through what the two companies said was the largest offshore wind transaction of the decade.

The 1.4 GW offshore wind farm is scheduled to enter initial operation in the fourth quarter of 2026 and, once fully commissioned, will deliver enough clean energy to power 1.3 million British homes, according to Iberdrola.

The project secured a 15-year CPI-linked Contract for Difference (CfD) through the UK government’s AR4 and AR6 CfD auctions, and has a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Amazon.

For Sleipnir, this was the second offshore substation job in a span of a few weeks, as the SSCV moved to East Anglia Three shortly after it installed the jacket foundation and substation platform at the Inch Cape offshore wind farm site in Scotland.

