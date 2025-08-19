EFGL Euroports turbine assembled
Final Turbine Assembled for 30 MW EFGL Floating Wind Pilot Project (Video)

Floating Wind
August 19, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The third and final floating wind turbine that will be installed at the site of the Éoliennes Flottantes du Golfe du Lion (EFGL) project in France has been assembled at Port-La Nouvelle.

The 10 MW turbine, provided by Vestas, has been mounted on Principle Power’s WindFloat semi-submersible floating foundation at Euroports’ purpose-built Eolic Terminal in Port-La Nouvelle.

In March 2022, EFGL, a consortium comprising Ocean Winds and the Banque des Territoires, signed an agreement with Euroports for port services during the construction of the wind farm.

Throughout this project, Euroports has played a central role in the turbine integration, overseeing logistics, lifting, and handling operations.

Last month, the first turbine was installed at the site located 16 kilometres off the coast of Leucate and Barcarès.

According to Ocean Winds, the two remaining turbines will be installed soon, with the pilot wind farm planned to be completed by the end of August.

In addition to EFGL, Ocean Winds and Banque des Territoires are also partners on two fixed-bottom offshore wind projects in France, the 500 MW Îles d’Yeu and Noirmoutier and the 500 MW Dieppe Le Tréport.

