EFGL floater
Back to overview

First Floater for 30 MW French Pilot Wind Farm Launched

Floating Wind
May 12, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The first floater for the Les Eoliennes Flottantes du Golfe du Lion (EFGL) floating offshore wind farm has been launched at the Port of Marseille Fos in France.

Eiffage Métal, Smulders, and their subcontractor Geodis, in coordination with Ocean Winds, launched the wind farm’s first floating platform on the Fos-sur-Mer industrial site.

EFGL floater
Source: Les Eoliennes Flottantes du Golfe du Lion via LinkedIn
Source: Les Eoliennes Flottantes du Golfe du Lion via LinkedIn

The floater is now being towed by the sea to Port-La Nouvelle, according to a social media post published by Ocean Winds last week.

The final turbine assembly will take place there before offshore installation begins early this summer, 16 kilometres off the coast of southern France.

The other two floats will follow the same route during the month of May. Each floater weighs 2,000 tonnes and is 22 metres high and 80 metres wide.

In March 2022, EFGL, a consortium comprising Ocean Winds and the Banque des Territoires, signed an agreement with Euroports for port services during the construction of the wind farm at the Port-La Nouvelle.

Under the contract, Euroports will provide logistical support in the port area during the installation phase, including the assembly of the wind turbines on the floating foundations.

The turbine components already arrived at Port-La Nouvelle last year.

Related Article

The 30 MW EFGL floating offshore wind farm involves the construction and operation of three Vestas V164-10.0 MW turbines supported by Principle Power’s WindFloat semi-submersible floating foundations.

The project is located more than 16 kilometres offshore from Leucate, Aude, and Le Barcarès, Pyrénées-Orientales.

Related Article

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ

Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily.

ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Facebook
Google News
Related news

List of highlighted news articles