Fugro Taiwan
Fugro Bags Geotechnical Survey Contract for 700 MW Offshore Wind Farm in Taiwan

Supply Chain
August 6, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Dutch Fugro has secured a geotechnical site investigation contract for the 700 MW Youde offshore wind farm in Taiwan.

Pacific Hornbill; Source: Fugro

Under the contract, Fugro will deliver comprehensive geotechnical services to support the development of the Youde project, owned by Shinfox Energy.

“By leveraging our ISO-accredited local laboratory, we will deliver integrated high-quality services. This milestone reinforces Fugro IOVTEC’s commitment to strengthening domestic offshore wind capabilities and building long-term partnerships that support Taiwan’s energy transition,” said Vincent Tsai, Chairman of FUGRO IOVTEC.

Fugro’s Taiwan-flagged vessel, Pacific Hornbill, an IOVTEC-managed DP2 vessel, is equipped with a C30 marine geotechnical drilling rig and the company’s proprietary specialist WISON MkV EcoDrive downhole in situ testing and sampling system.

It also features specialised geotechnical equipment, including the SEACALF MkV Deep Drive, enabling the acquisition of high-quality geotechnical data in both seabed and downhole mode throughout the project.

The geotechnical fieldwork campaign has started and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The 700 MW Youde offshore wind farm site is located off the west coast of Taiwan. The project was one of the five offshore wind farms selected in Taiwan’s Round 3.2, totalling 2.7 GW in generation capacity.

