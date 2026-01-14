Back to overview

Fugro, PTSC G&S Extend Offshore Wind Partnership in Vietnam by Two More Years

January 14, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Fugro and PTSC Geos and Subsea Services (PTSC G&S), a branch of Petrovietnam Technical Services Corporation, have signed a new agreement to prolong their partnership in Vietnam by two years.

Photo source: Fugro

Under an extended Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the companies will continue jointly supporting Vietnam’s oil & gas and offshore wind industries, combining Fugro’s marine site characterisation services and PTSC G&S’s local survey capabilities.

According to Fugro, the partners aim to meet Vietnam’s rising demand for geophysical, geotechnical and metocean data services in the country’s growing offshore wind industry.

The two companies, which first partnered in Vietnam in 2011, said their extended cooperation reflected both parties’ commitment to contributing to the country’s developing offshore wind industry and ambitious offshore wind targets. Under the 8th Power Development Plan (PDP8) from 2023, Vietnam plans to have approximately 6 GW of offshore wind energy by 2030, and between 70 GW and 91.5 GW by 2050.

The partnership extension follows a two-year extension agreement Fugro and PTSC G&S signed in early 2024.

“With over three decades of experience serving the Vietnamese and wider Asian market, we’re pleased to be extending our agreement with Fugro so we can carry on delivering comprehensive geophysical, geotechnical and metocean surveys to our valued clients across Vietnam’s energy industry”, said Truong Tuan Nghia, PTSC G&S Director.

Jerry Paisley, Fugro’s Regional Strategic Sales and Marketing Director, said: “Vietnam holds tremendous potential for offshore wind power and, after over a decade of working here with our local partner, PTSC G&S, we’re thrilled to be unlocking Geo-data insights to now help develop Vietnam’s offshore wind market.”

