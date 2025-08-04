Back to overview

Taihan Cable & Solution Wins Anma Inter-Array Cable Contract

August 4, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Taihan Cable & Solution has won a turnkey contract for the supply and installation of inter-array cables at the 532 MW Anma offshore wind farm in South Korea.

The contract, valued at approximately KRW 181.6 billion (about EUR 113 million), is planned to run until the end of 2028.

Under the contract, Taihan will oversee the entire turnkey process, including the design, manufacturing, transportation, and installation of inter-array cables. All submarine cables will be produced at the recently completed Dangjin Submarine Cable Plant 1.

For cable-laying operations, Taihan plans to utilise PALOS, South Korea’s only cable-laying vessel (CLV). The CLV recently completed the installation of export cables at the 364.8 MW Yeonggwang Nakwol offshore wind farm.

Submarine Cable Plant 1 will supply both inter-array and export cables for the offshore wind market. As of 16 July, Taihan has also approved investment in Submarine Cable Plant 2, which will be capable of producing 640 kV HVDC and 400 kV HVAC cables.

The 532 MW Anma offshore wind farm is planned to be built on the west coast of the Anma Archipelago in Yeonggwang-gun, Jeollanam-do, covering an area of 83.9 million square metres.

The expected annual output of the project is 1,400 GWh, enough electricity to power 1.4 million people each year.

The wind farm was among five developments awarded a share of nearly 1.9 GW in offshore wind capacity by the South Korean government at the end of 2024.

The submarine cables that will connect Anma to the mainland will be supplied by LS Cable & System, while the cables will be installed by its subsidiary, LS Marine Solution.

