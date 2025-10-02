Back to overview

South Korean Subsea Cable Factory Breaks Ground

Grid Connection
October 2, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

South Korean Taihan Cable & Solution has begun the construction of its second submarine cable manufacturing facility, which will, once operational, deliver a production capacity nearly five times greater than the company’s first submarine cable plant.

Source: Taihan Cable & Solution

The Dangjin Submarine Cable Plant 2 is located at the Godae District of the Asan National Industrial Complex in Dangjin, Chungcheongnam-do, and is designed to manufacture 640 kV-class HVDC and 400 kV-class HVAC submarine cables.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held on 25 September, with the plant expected to begin operations by 2027.

Vice Chairman Jong-min Song“Offshore wind power and HVDC submarine cables are strategic industries directly linked to national industrial competitiveness and energy security. Through Submarine Plant 2, we will contribute to building the nation’s energy infrastructure, advancing the renewable energy industry, and establishing a foundation to lead the global market.”

Submarine Plant 2 is being built adjacent to Submarine Plant 1 on a site of approximately 215,000 square metres and will house a 180-metre-tall Vertical Continuous Vulcanization (VCV) system, said to enable more than five times the production capacity of Submarine Plant 1.

Source: Taihan Cable & Solution

Taihan opened the first phase of its first submarine cable plant that produces inter-array cables, covering around 44,800 square metres behind Godae Pier at Pyeongtaek’s Dangjin Port, in May 2024. The second phase, which includes facilities for the production of export cables, was completed in June 2025.

Furthermore, the company in December 2023 secured Korea’s only cable laying vessel (CLV), Palos, and in July this year acquired a specialized submarine cable installation company.

