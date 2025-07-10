Back to overview

DNV to Certify Ventyr’s Offshore Wind Farm in Norway

July 10, 2025, by Adnan Memija

DNV has been awarded a contract by Ventyr, a consortium consisting of Parkwind and Ingka Investments, for the Design Certification of the Sørlige Nordsjø II wind turbines and offshore substation in Norway.

“Certification plays a vital role in ensuring the safety, quality, and reliability of offshore wind infrastructure. Our certification helps confirm that critical components – such as turbine foundations and substations – are designed to withstand the challenging conditions of the North Sea while meeting Norwegian regulatory requirements and international best practices,” said Anne Lene Haukanes Hopstad, Principal Engineer and Project Manager for the Sørlige Nordsjø II certification scope.

Located in the southern North Sea, near the maritime border with Denmark, Sørlige Nordsjø II will be Norway’s first fixed-bottom offshore wind farm. The development area spans approximately 520 square kilometres and is located 200 kilometres from the Norwegian southwest coast.

Ventyr was announced as the winner of Norway’s first offshore wind tender in March 2024. 

The developer signed several contracts for the project this year. In January, the company selected Ramboll for the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) for the monopile foundations.

In June, Ventyr awarded Norconsult a contract to carry out the design and planning of the onshore grid infrastructure. That same month, it also signed a preferred contractor agreement with Worley Rosenberg for the development of the offshore substation.

The project will have a maximum capacity of 1,500 MW and up to 100 turbines.

