Back to overview

Norwegian Offshore Wind Suppliers’ Turnover Reached Over EUR 5 Billion in 2024, Report Says

Business & Finance
February 4, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

A supply chain analysis from the offshore wind industry in Norway has found that the country’s offshore wind suppliers generated a combined turnover of more than NOK 60 billion (over EUR 5 billion) in 2024.

The report, LeverandørKRAFT (SupplierPOWER), was prepared by the Confederation of Norwegian Industries and the National Competence Centre for Offshore Wind (HavvindNO) in close collaboration with the industry, and presented to the Norwegian Energy Minister Terje Aasland at a conference organised by the Confederation of Norwegian Industries on 3 February.

Photo: HavvindNO

More than 200 Norwegian suppliers contributed to the analysis, representing more than 95 per cent of the industry’s turnover, with the 20 largest companies accounting for 85 per cent of turnover.

The report shows that Norway has strong positions in areas such as vessels, transport and installation, substations and the cable segment. Among the challenges for the supply chain, the key ones are a lack of a domestic market, the need for increased predictability and better infrastructure, according to HavvindNO.

The NOK 60+ billion that Norwegian suppliers exported in offshore wind-related goods and services in 2024 is double the figure from 2021, confirming that offshore wind is already a significant export industry for Norway, according to the Norwegian organisations.

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.


CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News

Related News