China Three Gorges Dafeng
First Power Flows from China’s Farthest Offshore Wind Farm

Project Updates
July 9, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The first batch of turbines from an 800 MW offshore wind project in Dafeng, China’s farthest offshore wind farm, has been connected to the grid.

Source: China Three Gorges via Facebook

The China Three Gorges Corporation confirmed that the offshore wind farm began producing renewable energy on 4 July.

The project is located in the northeastern sea area of Dafeng District, Yancheng City, and consists of four sites.

The furthest site is 85.5 kilometres offshore and represents China’s farthest grid-connected wind project to date.

Shi Shuaishuai, the project leader, said that it takes six to seven hours to travel by boat to the construction site one way. Shuaishuai also added that they face several problems, such as large offshore waves and severe weather conditions.

“During peak periods, more than 1,000 people are working at sea at the same time, providing a solid guarantee for the grid connection of the first batch of units,” said Shuaishuai.

The 800 MW offshore wind farm will feature 98 turbines and three substations. The project is expected to be fully connected to the grid by the end of December this year.

The wind farm is planned to generate 2.6 billion kWh of renewable energy every year, enough to power approximately 1.1 million homes.

In 2023, China Three Gorges installed a 16 MW wind turbine, the largest in the world at the time, at a 400 MW offshore wind farm located in Pingtan.

