Norse Energi DEME WTIV
DEME’s Second Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Launched

Vessels
July 4, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The second wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV), built by Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore for DEME Group, has been launched.

Norse Energi DEME WTIV
Source: DEME Group

Norse Energi, like its sister vessel Norse Wind, is engineered to install turbines with rotor diameters over 300 metres and XXL monopiles up to 3,000 tonnes, even in water depths of 70 metres.

The first steel for the WTIV, designed by GustoMSC, was cut in January.

In 2021, Havfram, which was acquired by DEME Group this year, signed a letter of intent with China’s CIMC-Raffles to build a series of next-generation wind turbine installation vessels.

In April 2023, Havfram exercised an option for a second vessel to be built by Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore.

The vessels Norse Wind and Norse Energi are expected to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2025 and early 2026, respectively.

In terms of other recent news coming from DEME, the company installed the offshore substation at the 496 MW Dieppe Le Tréport offshore wind farm site in France.

