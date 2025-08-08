DEME's Norse Wind during jacking tes at Yantai CIMC Raffles shipyard
DEME’s New WTIV Stretches 124-Metre-Long Legs Ahead of Delivery in Q4 2025

Vessels
August 8, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

DEME’s new wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) Norse Wind has completed a full-height jacking test at Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore’s shipyard as part of the vessel’s commissioning phase, before it is delivered to DEME in the fourth quarter of this year.

DEME’s Norse Wind during jacking test; Photo: Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore Ltd.

During the test, the vessel’s legs were extended to their full length of 124 metres, approximately 91 metres above the seabed. This test is essential in validating the safety systems and alignment accuracy of the jacking equipment.

DEME has two vessels of the same class under construction at Yantai CIMC Raffles, after acquiring Havfram earlier this year. Havfram ordered the first WTIV in 2021 and the second one in 2023.

The shipyard started building Norse Wind in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The second vessel, Norse Energi, was launched this July and is expected to be delivered in early 2026.

Norse Wind and Norse Energi are of NG-20000X design developed by GustoMSC, and will be capable of installing wind turbines with rotor diameters measuring over 300 metres and XXL monopiles weighing up to 3,000 tonnes in water depths of up to 70 metres.

The jack-ups are equipped with a 3,250-tonne crane and the latest battery hybrid drive train technology designed to reduce carbon emissions per MW installed by over 70 per cent compared to previous vessel models, according to information Havfram shared earlier.

DEME says that, once operational, the two vessels will be the most modern WTIVs in the industry.

